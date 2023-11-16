Fentanyl, cocaine and cash seized from 17th Avenue S.W. tattoo shop

A 47-year-old man faces three charges following an investigation into suspected drug trafficking out of a tattoo shop in southwest Calgary.
The police investigation, spurred by a tip received in October, led officers to the shop on the 600 block of 17th Avenue Southwest.
A search resulted in the seizure of:
- Approximately $10,000 worth of cocaine;
- An undisclosed amount of fentanyl;
- $1,930 in cash; and
- Suspected drug trafficking equipment and materials
Christopher William English faces one charge of proceeds of crime and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13.
