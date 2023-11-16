Nurse attacked several times over span of a month at Guelph healthcare facility: police

See more sharing options

Police say a nurse at a Guelph healthcare facility was assaulted repeatedly over the span of a month.

On Oct 10, Guelph police said a woman was agitated and used a sign to hit the window of a nursing station.

A nurse woke her up after she fell asleep in a common area a short time later.

The woman became agitated and reportedly began punching the nurse in the face and pulling her hair while threatening to kill her.

On Tuesday, police said the nurse was attacked again by the same woman while she was tending to another patient.

Investigators said the nurse was punched in the face several times and kicked repeatedly.

The facility discharged a 30-year-old woman from Fergus on Wednesday, and she was arrested and charged.

She was held for a bail hearing on Thursday.