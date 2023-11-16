Woman charged with arson in Toronto fire that damaged 3 homes

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 41-year-old woman is facing an arson charge in connection with a fire that damaged three homes in the city’s Regent Park neighbourhood.

On Wednesday at around 6 a.m., a fire broke out at a home around River and Gerrard streets. A Toronto fire spokesperson said crews found a heavy fire, with flames and smoke that spread to neighbouring homes.

The spokesperson said the three-alarm fire spread from one semi-detached home to the other semi and then to a detached home beside it — damaging three homes in total.

There were no reports of injuries.

Toronto Fire said two people were rescued from the original home that caught on fire and were assessed at the scene but were not taken to hospital.

In an update on Thursday, police said 41-year-old Jeannine Hilles was arrested.

She was charged with arson and failing to comply with a release order. She is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.