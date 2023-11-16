Man dies in hospital after shooting in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating after a shooting in Mississauga on Wednesday night left a man dead.
Police said officers responded to reports of shots fired in the Royal Windsor Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard area just before midnight.
Paramedics told Global News they took a man in his 20s to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.
In a later update, police said the man died from his injuries in hospital.
Investigators said it appears to be an isolated incident.
There is no word on suspects.
