Man dies in hospital after shooting in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 16, 2023 6:25 am
Police on scene following a shooting in Mississauga on Nov. 15, 2023. View image in full screen
Police on scene following a shooting in Mississauga on Nov. 15, 2023. Enzo Arimini / Global News
Peel Regional Police say they are investigating after a shooting in Mississauga on Wednesday night left a man dead.

Police said officers responded to reports of shots fired in the Royal Windsor Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard area just before midnight.

Paramedics told Global News they took a man in his 20s to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

In a later update, police said the man died from his injuries in hospital.

Investigators said it appears to be an isolated incident.

There is no word on suspects.

