Man dies in hospital after shooting in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating after a shooting in Mississauga on Wednesday night left a man dead.

Police said officers responded to reports of shots fired in the Royal Windsor Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard area just before midnight.

Paramedics told Global News they took a man in his 20s to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

In a later update, police said the man died from his injuries in hospital.

Investigators said it appears to be an isolated incident.

There is no word on suspects.

SHOTS FIRED:

– Royal Windsor Dr/Winston Churchill Bv #Mississauga

– Reports of shots fired

– large police presence

– one victim with injuries was transported to hospital

– isolated incident

– MRO heading to scene shortly

– C/R at 11:51 p.m. last night

– PR230369724 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 16, 2023