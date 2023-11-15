Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Oilers recall 3 players from Bakersfield, put Holloway and Janmark on reserve

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2023 7:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers players react to firing of Jay Woodcroft'
Edmonton Oilers players react to firing of Jay Woodcroft
The Edmonton Oilers will carry on the 2023/24 season with Kris Knoblauch behind the bench after Jay Woodcroft was fired just 13 games into the season. It's a change up in the organization called "difficult" and one players seemed stunned by. Morgan Black reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Edmonton Oilers recalled three players from the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday and placed two roster players on long-term injured reserve.

The team recalled forwards Raphael Lavoie, Adam Erne and defenceman Philip Broberg, while forwards Dylan Holloway (lower body) and Mattias Janmark (upper body) were both put on LITR with unspecified injuries.

Holloway was hurt in Monday’s 4-1 win over the New York Islanders, while Janmark hasn’t played since Oct. 26.

The Oilers carried a two-game winning streak into Wednesday’s home contest against the Seattle Kraken.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers fire head coach Jay Woodcroft, hire Kris Knoblauch as woes continue'
Edmonton Oilers fire head coach Jay Woodcroft, hire Kris Knoblauch as woes continue
Advertisement
Related News
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices