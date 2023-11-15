Oilers recall 3 players from Bakersfield, put Holloway and Janmark on reserve

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers recalled three players from the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday and placed two roster players on long-term injured reserve.

The team recalled forwards Raphael Lavoie, Adam Erne and defenceman Philip Broberg, while forwards Dylan Holloway (lower body) and Mattias Janmark (upper body) were both put on LITR with unspecified injuries.

Holloway was hurt in Monday’s 4-1 win over the New York Islanders, while Janmark hasn’t played since Oct. 26.

The Oilers carried a two-game winning streak into Wednesday’s home contest against the Seattle Kraken.