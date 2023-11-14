Edmonton Oilers’ Draisaitl fined for ‘dangerous trip’ on Islanders centre Horvat

The National Hockey League has fined Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl USD $5,000 for a “dangerous trip” on New York Islanders centre Bo Horvat, the league announced Tuesday.
Draisaitl received a two-minute minor for the trip during the second period of the Oilers’ 4-1 win on Monday night.
The 28-year-old Draisaitl, who makes $8.5 million per season, has six goals and 19 points in 14 games with the Oilers this season, along with 22 penalty minutes.
The $5,000 fine is the maximum allowable penalty for this offence.
The league says the money will go toward the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
