Edmonton Oilers’ Draisaitl fined for ‘dangerous trip’ on Islanders centre Horvat

The National Hockey League has fined Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl USD $5,000 for a “dangerous trip” on New York Islanders centre Bo Horvat, the league announced Tuesday.

Draisaitl received a two-minute minor for the trip during the second period of the Oilers’ 4-1 win on Monday night.

The 28-year-old Draisaitl, who makes $8.5 million per season, has six goals and 19 points in 14 games with the Oilers this season, along with 22 penalty minutes.

The $5,000 fine is the maximum allowable penalty for this offence.

The league says the money will go toward the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.