SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers’ Draisaitl fined for ‘dangerous trip’ on Islanders centre Horvat

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2023 4:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmontonian Ron Chyzowski reflects on coaching Leon Draisaitl as a teenager in Germany'
Edmontonian Ron Chyzowski reflects on coaching Leon Draisaitl as a teenager in Germany
When it comes to German-born hockey players, Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl tops the list. The Oilers drafted Draisaitl 3rd overall in 2014, but he had a connection to Edmonton long before that. An Edmontonian, Ron Chyzowski, coached Draisaitl when he was a teenager playing in Germany. Kevin Karius has more – Feb 6, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The National Hockey League has fined Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl USD $5,000 for a “dangerous trip” on New York Islanders centre Bo Horvat, the league announced Tuesday.

Draisaitl received a two-minute minor for the trip during the second period of the Oilers’ 4-1 win on Monday night.

The 28-year-old Draisaitl, who makes $8.5 million per season, has six goals and 19 points in 14 games with the Oilers this season, along with 22 penalty minutes.

The $5,000 fine is the maximum allowable penalty for this offence.

The league says the money will go toward the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Click to play video: 'Edmontonian Ron Chyzowski reflects on coaching Leon Draisaitl as a teenager in Germany'
Edmontonian Ron Chyzowski reflects on coaching Leon Draisaitl as a teenager in Germany
Advertisement
Related News
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices