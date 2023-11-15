Menu

Crime

RCMP seek wanted suspect after violent home invasion in Bunibonibee Cree Nation

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 15, 2023 4:50 pm
Kyrell Weeknusk, who is wanted on charges related to assault, weapons and break and enter. View image in full screen
Kyrell Weeknusk, who is wanted on charges related to assault, weapons and break and enter. RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are looking for a man after a violent home invasion in Bunibonibee Cree Nation last week.

On Friday at 11:15 p.m., police say they went to Tower Road for a report of a home invasion involving multiple men entering a home armed with a firearm and machetes. Gunshots were heard and two male victims were assaulted with a machete before the suspects fled.

Police say the two victims, 17 and 21, were taken to the nursing station with non-life-threatening injuries.

Four suspects were identified by police but only three of them were arrested, including an 18-year-old man and two 14-year-old boys.

Police are searching for the fourth suspect, an 18-year-old man named Kyrell Weenusk. Police describe him as six feet three inches tall and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is considered armed and dangerous and is wanted for several charges related to assault and weapons.

Police urge anyone who comes into contact with him not to approach and to call the police immediately at 204-538-2211, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.

