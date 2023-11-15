Park ranger, police officer assaulted in cleanup at CRAB Park, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A heavy police presence was seen at Vancouver’s CRAB Park early Wednesday morning.

Vancouver police said they are investigating after a park ranger was reportedly assaulted during the morning’s cleanup operation, which sent the ranger to hospital.

Two people, a man and a woman, were arrested in the area Wednesday morning, according to police.

“A park ranger was injured and at least one VPD officer was assaulted. (The police) was deployed essentially to stand by and keep the peace because we know that when park workers are in the park, it can sometimes turn volatile,” Sgt. Steve Addison said.

Police and park rangers were clearing out tents that were set up in undesignated areas when the altercation took place.

Global News was told a man in one of the tents became aggressive.

The cleanup sweep is a regular occurrence, where police and rangers ask people staying on the southern edge of the park to pack up. People are allowed to camp overnight but, according to bylaws, cannot leave their tents erected during the day.

“Throughout the coming weeks, the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation will continue working with people sheltering in the park to do general clean-ups,” a Vancouver Park Board spokesperson told Global News in an email regarding the cleanup operation.

The park board said that on Tuesday park rangers began to carry out bylaw compliance on the south side of CRAB Park.

“This is not a decampment. We’re not asking people to leave, we’re asking for people to comply with the bylaw. Park rangers will be prepared to remove non-essential items and store essential items for people sheltering in the park,” the spokesperson said.

“The Park Control Bylaw is in place for people to shelter from dusk to dawn. Outside of the General Manager’s designated area, people are allowed to shelter overnight, so long as they pack up their tents in the morning.”

One person staying at the park spoke with Global News early Wednesday.

“There are reasons (for people to be down here),” James Thompson said.

“Not everyone wants to. (For me it was) loss of property and money.”

At this time the condition of the injured park ranger is unknown.