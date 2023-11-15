Toronto-area man facing charges in ‘violent’ break and enter in Niagara Region

An Etobicoke, Ont. man is facing charges following a violent residential break-and-enter in Grimsby Wednesday morning, say Niagara police.
Detectives say the accused was located by a K-9 team after officers encountered another man with serious injuries around 3 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the area of Main Street East and Robinson Street North.
“The initial investigation determined that unknown suspects had broken into the victim’s home and assaulted him,” a police spokesperson said in an email.
“The victim was able to free himself and get help.”
A 28-year-old from the Toronto area is facing four charges in all, including break and enter as well as forcible confinement.
