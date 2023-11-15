Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto-area man facing charges in ‘violent’ break and enter in Niagara Region

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 15, 2023 9:20 pm
One person was injured in a 'violent' break-in at a home in Grimsby overnight Nov. 15, 2023. View image in full screen
One person was injured in a 'violent' break-in at a home in Grimsby overnight Nov. 15, 2023. Don Mitchell / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Etobicoke, Ont. man is facing charges following a violent residential break-and-enter in Grimsby Wednesday morning, say Niagara police.

Detectives say the accused was located by a K-9 team after officers encountered another man with serious injuries around 3 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the area of Main Street East and Robinson Street North.

“The initial investigation determined that unknown suspects had broken into the victim’s home and assaulted him,” a police spokesperson said in an email.

“The victim was able to free himself and get help.”

A 28-year-old from the Toronto area is facing four charges in all, including break and enter as well as forcible confinement.

Click to play video: 'Canadian accused of attacking Paul Pelosi apologizes in courtroom'
Canadian accused of attacking Paul Pelosi apologizes in courtroom
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices