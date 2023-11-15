Raptors PG Schroder questionable against Bucks

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Raptors have listed point guard Dennis Schroder as questionable for Toronto’s game against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks with right knee soreness.

Schroder is averaging 15.4 points and 7.7 assist per game so far in his first season with the Raptors.

The Raptors are already facing the prospect of having a depleted lineup for the game against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and the Bucks.

Elite defender OG Anunoby (right finger cut) and shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. (right foot, plantar fasciitis) were previously listed as doubtful. They both missed Toronto’s comeback 111-107 win over Washington on Monday.

Centre Christian Koloko, meanwhile, has respiratory issues and has not played this season.

Wednesday night’s game is the second meeting of the season between the Bucks (6-4) and the Raptors (5-5).

Toronto beat the visiting Bucks 130-111 on Nov. 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023.