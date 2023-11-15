COVID-19: Outbreak at Campbellford Memorial Hospital prompts visitor restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Visitor restrictions are being implemented as Campbellford Memorial Hospital deals with an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

The outbreak was initially declared on Nov. 3 by the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

On Wednesday, the hospital in the Municipality of Trent Hills announced that effective Thursday, there will be further restrictions on visitation to the inpatient unit (IPU).

The hospital says only one person — classified by a patient as an essential caregiver — will be permitted to visit patients in the inpatient unit.

Caregivers will have access to patients during evenings, weekends, and other times when the patient desires their presence.

“Caregivers are identified as individuals crucial to the patient’s well-being, providing support that contributes to their assessment, diagnosis, physical and mental health during their hospital stay,” the hospital stated. “Often, these individuals offer ongoing support to the patient and are likely to continue providing assistance after discharge.”

Exceptions to the policy will be considered for palliative patients, subject to approval from the IPU manager or chief nursing executive.

The visitation policy will remain in effect until further notice.

“We understand that these measures may cause inconvenience, but the safety of our patients and the community remains our top priority,” said Heather Campbell, vice-president of patient care. “We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our patients, their families, and the broader community as we continue to respond to this outbreak.”

Services in the emergency department remain unaffected by the outbreak.