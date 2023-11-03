SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Outbreak declared at Campbellford Memorial Hospital

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 3, 2023 4:53 pm
A COVID-19 outbreak was declared Nov. 3 at Campbellford Memorial Hospital. View image in full screen
A COVID-19 outbreak was declared Nov. 3 at Campbellford Memorial Hospital. Campbellford Memorial Hospital
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Campbellford Memorial Hospital in Campbellford, Ont.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit declared an outbreak after confirming two cases of hospital transmission of COVID-19 on the inpatient unit.

As a result of the outbreak, the unit has been restricted and patients will only be permitted to have one visitor at a time.

The hospital is also offering virtual visitations which can be arranged by called 705-653-1140 ext. 2212.
The hospital notes all other departments remain unaffected by the outbreak. Patients and visitors are reminded to wear a mask within the hospital at all times.

Visitors are asked to self-screen for any respiratory illness symptoms prior to visiting the hospital.

The health unit on Tuesday reported 44 active lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction which includes Northumberland County, Haliburton County and the City of Kawartha Lakes. Within Northumberland County there were 16 lab-confirmed cases.

Story continues below advertisement

“CMH would like to remind the community that COVID-19 cases are increasing throughout the region,” the hospital stated.

“Following best practices such as physical distancing, wearing a mask in indoor public settings, staying home when you’re feeling unwell and keeping up to date with you COVID-19 vaccinations is essential in slowing the spread within high risk settings like hospitals and long-term care homes.”

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Common vaccination questions'
Health Matters: Common vaccination questions
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices