COVID-19: Outbreak declared at Campbellford Memorial Hospital

Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Campbellford Memorial Hospital in Campbellford, Ont.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit declared an outbreak after confirming two cases of hospital transmission of COVID-19 on the inpatient unit.

As a result of the outbreak, the unit has been restricted and patients will only be permitted to have one visitor at a time.

The hospital is also offering virtual visitations which can be arranged by called 705-653-1140 ext. 2212.

The hospital notes all other departments remain unaffected by the outbreak. Patients and visitors are reminded to wear a mask within the hospital at all times.

Visitors are asked to self-screen for any respiratory illness symptoms prior to visiting the hospital.

The health unit on Tuesday reported 44 active lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction which includes Northumberland County, Haliburton County and the City of Kawartha Lakes. Within Northumberland County there were 16 lab-confirmed cases.

“CMH would like to remind the community that COVID-19 cases are increasing throughout the region,” the hospital stated.

“Following best practices such as physical distancing, wearing a mask in indoor public settings, staying home when you’re feeling unwell and keeping up to date with you COVID-19 vaccinations is essential in slowing the spread within high risk settings like hospitals and long-term care homes.”