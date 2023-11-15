Visitors barred from Bracebridge hospital after COVID-19 outbreak declared

Send this page to someone via email

A facility-wide COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital site in Bracebridge.

The hospital says the outbreak was declared in collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

The outbreak currently includes eight patients and six staff across four inpatient units.

Due to the outbreak, the hospital says visitors are not allowed throughout the hospital, including the Emergency Department, for inpatients and outpatients during the outbreak period except for essential caregivers and other special circumstances.

The hospital says testing of patients and staff continues to occur as part of outbreak management protocols, and enhanced cleaning practices are underway to limit spread.

Additional masking and other personal protective equipment requirements are also in place.