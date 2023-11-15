Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vancouver housing motions to be heard at council, including Shaughnessy density proposal

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Emily Lazatin Global News
Posted November 15, 2023 12:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Three housing motions before Vancouver City Council'
Three housing motions before Vancouver City Council
As housing continues to be a major issue in the city, Vancouver council is hearing three motions looking to help bring some relief. Thomas Davidoff from U.B.C.'s Sauder School of Business breaks down how successful they may be in getting passed and what impact they could have.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Housing issues continue to plague Vancouver, which is nothing new — but several new motions trying to address the crisis are set to go before city council on Wednesday.

Coun. Christine Boyle has her eyes on the Shaughnessy neighbourhood, as it is one of the least dense areas for housing in the city.

The neighbourhood is currently protected by a municipal land-use policy that limits the construction of new housing, but Boyle thinks there’s an opportunity to be had in the area with the lower density level.

If passed, staff would be directed to create a plan to add badly needed housing as well as shops and services to bring Shaughnessy’s density up to the city’s average by 2050.

Click to play video: 'B.C. government looks to add housing density around transit hubs'
B.C. government looks to add housing density around transit hubs

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim is also proposing that city staff expand the mandate of Vancouver’s housing development to include work on middle-income housing.

Story continues below advertisement

Another motion is expected to be presented as well by Coun. Lenny Zhou, who wants staff to work with the school board in hopes of adding housing density around schools with lower enrolment numbers.

Trending Now

This would focus on “family-oriented housing” as the school district has generally seen dropping student numbers over the last 25 years, despite a rise in Vancouver’s population.

An associate professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business thinks Boyle’s motion for the Shaughnessy neighbourhood will pass.

“I think it will pass. I think council recognizes that mansion zoning that you might see in a far-off suburb doesn’t make any sense in one of the world’s most expensive cities experiencing a housing crisis,” Thomas Davidoff said.

“It’s a beautiful neighbourhood.… You’d hate to lose the trees and some of the more important historical structures but, of course, there is a way to fill in the rest of the neighbourhood in a sensitive way.”

More on BC
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices