Saskatoon Airport and police team up to build human trafficking awareness

Saskatoon’s police service and airport are joining together to raise awareness about human trafficking as part of the #NotInMyCity initiative.

#NotInMyCity is an organization that was started by country singer Paul Brandt to disrupt and end sexual exploitation and trafficking.

“As the operator of the Saskatoon Airport, we recognize that we have a role and responsibility to help stop human trafficking,” said Stephen Maybury, president and chief executive of Saskatoon Airport Authority.

“By initiating education and training with our partners, and working together to identify exploitation, our goal is to help disrupt human trafficking activity in our community.”

All airport employees will take part in a learning program that will help identify signs that someone might be exploited and how to get help without putting that person in harm’s way.

#NotInMyCity said human trafficking is one of the fastest-growing crimes in Canada and is the second-largest source of illegal income worldwide.

It added that 21 per cent of trafficking victims in Canada are under the age of 18 and roughly half of all trafficking victims in the country are Indigenous.

“Human trafficking poses a significant and complex challenge, and continues to be a growing concern here in Saskatoon and beyond,” said Cameron McBride, deputy chief of the Saskatoon Police Service.

“We’re appreciative of the partnership with the YXE Saskatoon Airport and #NotInMyCity to collaborate and enhance the education necessary to identify and combat trafficking networks to safeguard vulnerable individuals.”

The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking says transportation corridors are used by traffickers frequently, that they’ll move a victim from city to city to maximize profits.

A free online course is also available for the general public to learn more about human trafficking on the #NotInMyCity website.