Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon Airport and police team up to build human trafficking awareness

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted November 15, 2023 1:37 pm
Saskatoon Airport and police service are working together to build awareness around human trafficking. View image in full screen
Saskatoon Airport and police service are working together to build awareness around human trafficking. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon’s police service and airport are joining together to raise awareness about human trafficking as part of the #NotInMyCity initiative.

#NotInMyCity is an organization that was started by country singer Paul Brandt to disrupt and end sexual exploitation and trafficking.

“As the operator of the Saskatoon Airport, we recognize that we have a role and responsibility to help stop human trafficking,” said Stephen Maybury, president and chief executive of Saskatoon Airport Authority.

Click to play video: 'Unmasking Human Trafficking: Myths, misconceptions and the reality in Canada'
Unmasking Human Trafficking: Myths, misconceptions and the reality in Canada

“By initiating education and training with our partners, and working together to identify exploitation, our goal is to help disrupt human trafficking activity in our community.”

Story continues below advertisement

All airport employees will take part in a learning program that will help identify signs that someone might be exploited and how to get help without putting that person in harm’s way.

#NotInMyCity said human trafficking is one of the fastest-growing crimes in Canada and is the second-largest source of illegal income worldwide.

It added that 21 per cent of trafficking victims in Canada are under the age of 18 and roughly half of all trafficking victims in the country are Indigenous.

“Human trafficking poses a significant and complex challenge, and continues to be a growing concern here in Saskatoon and beyond,” said Cameron McBride, deputy chief of the Saskatoon Police Service.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'New report highlights ‘labour trafficking’ in Canada'
New report highlights ‘labour trafficking’ in Canada

“We’re appreciative of the partnership with the YXE Saskatoon Airport and #NotInMyCity to collaborate and enhance the education necessary to identify and combat trafficking networks to safeguard vulnerable individuals.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking says transportation corridors are used by traffickers frequently, that they’ll move a victim from city to city to maximize profits.

A free online course is also available for the general public to learn more about human trafficking on the #NotInMyCity website.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices