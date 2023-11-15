Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vehicle involved in 2 collisions in downtown Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted November 15, 2023 12:15 pm
Guelph police say they found a woman showing signs of impairment and with a facial injury. View image in full screen
Guelph police say they found a woman showing signs of impairment and with a facial injury. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

More charges are being laid against one Guelph woman following a pair of collisions in the downtown.

On Tuesday night, police said one vehicle had hit another car in a parking lot at Gordon and Wellington streets.

Officers found the driver with a facial injury.

The woman had reportedly hit a car in a parking lot across the street and then sped across five lanes and a raised median.

Then, she collided with a concrete barrier outside a busy restaurant.

Investigators said the woman was showing signs of impairment and they found an empty bottle of vodka inside the car.

Trending Now

A 41-year-old already facing outstanding charges in connection with an impaired driving incident earlier this year has been further charged with offences including impaired driving and dangerous driving.

Story continues below advertisement

She’s scheduled to appear in court on Jan.2.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices