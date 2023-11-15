Vehicle involved in 2 collisions in downtown Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

More charges are being laid against one Guelph woman following a pair of collisions in the downtown.

On Tuesday night, police said one vehicle had hit another car in a parking lot at Gordon and Wellington streets.

Officers found the driver with a facial injury.

The woman had reportedly hit a car in a parking lot across the street and then sped across five lanes and a raised median.

Then, she collided with a concrete barrier outside a busy restaurant.

Investigators said the woman was showing signs of impairment and they found an empty bottle of vodka inside the car.

A 41-year-old already facing outstanding charges in connection with an impaired driving incident earlier this year has been further charged with offences including impaired driving and dangerous driving.

She’s scheduled to appear in court on Jan.2.