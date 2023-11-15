Menu

Canada

N.S. to give update on safety of Donkin mine under stop work order since August

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2023 10:24 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: November 15'
Global News Morning Halifax: November 15
The online edition of Global News Morning with Eilish Bonang and Amber Fryday on Global Halifax.
Nova Scotia’s labour minister is to give an update today on the safety status of the Donkin coal mine, which was put under a stop-work order in August following a rockfall.

Jill Balser is expected to be joined by Andrew Corkum, a geological expert and professor at Dalhousie University’s department of civil and resource engineering.

Corkum was hired by the Labour Department in late September to look at the root causes of safety incidents at the underground mine.

He was also tasked with determining whether mine owner Kameron Coal is doing all it can to mitigate roof falls and keep workers safe.

Located in Cape Breton, the mine has laid off its 130 workers and placed its operation in an “idled state” with no timeline to resume work.

The province issued its stop-work order after a July 15 rockfall that was characterized by government officials as “significant.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

