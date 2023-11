See more sharing options

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate the discovery of a body near Eighth Avenue S.W. and Ninth Street S.W. on Tuesday night.

Officers were first called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. and remained there overnight.

Police taped off the perimeter of a parking lot where a vehicle remains alongside a police cruiser.

Police have not released any details about the victim.