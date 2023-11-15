John Oliver-backed ‘puking’ bird ruffles feathers after N.Z. ‘Bird of the Century’ win

Send this page to someone via email

With a little help from comedian and late-night host John Oliver, the pūteketeke — a strange, puking bird — has soared to new heights and garnered international acclaim.

On Wednesday, the pūteketeke, a threatened species of Australasian crested grebe, was crowned New Zealand‘s “Bird of the Century.” The pūteketeke came out on top after a fierce effort from Oliver, who encouraged global citizens to use a loophole to vote for the colourful bird.

BEAKING NEWS: Pūteketeke pandemonium prevails! The pūteketeke Australasian crested grebe has won Bird of the Century 2023 @lastweektonight Read more: https://t.co/bGKJPTV3AS 📹: Tom Sainsbury pic.twitter.com/Xd7FpaGEmy — Forest & Bird (@Forest_and_Bird) November 14, 2023

Though the “Bird of Century” competition is targeted toward New Zealand natives, Oliver and his crew realized the vote was not actually restricted to the country.

He launched his self-proclaimed “alarmingly aggressive” campaign two weeks ago on his satirical TV show Last Week Tonight. With his efforts, he even managed to knock New Zealand’s national bird, the kiwi, humbly into second place. (Oliver snubbed the national bird and called it “a rat carrying a toothpick.”)

UPDATE: More egg-citing news as Bird of the Century runners-up are announced!! Our top 10 are…

Pūteketeke Australasian crested grebe

North Island brown kiwi

Kea

Kākāpō

Pīwakawaka Fantail

Tawaki piki toka Eastern rockhopper penguin

Karure | Kakaruia Black robin

Huia

Tūī

Takahē pic.twitter.com/Dc2axKouY5 — Forest & Bird (@Forest_and_Bird) November 14, 2023

The pūteketeke is a vulnerable species with fewer than 3,000 birds left in the wild, according to Forest and Bird, the New Zealand-based environmental conservation organization that runs the competition.

The species is a diving bird that carries its young on its back and is rarely seen on land. The birds engage in bizarre mating rituals in which pūteketeke grunt and bark to showy mating dances, as well as gift one another waterweeds. Perhaps most notably, the pūteketeke will eat its own feathers to induce vomiting as a means to expel parasites.

View image in full screen A pūteketeke, also called an Australasian crested grebe, carrying a chick on its back. Auscape/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The “Bird of the Century” contest is 2023’s variation of Forest and Bird’s yearly “Bird of the Year” competition, which began in 2005.

As part of his effort, Oliver crossed late-night TV borders and appeared on The Tonight Show to promote the pūteketeke. Last week, while sitting across from host Jimmy Fallon, Oliver — who was dressed as a pūteketeke — joked that the loophole allowing international votes seemed like a “vulnerability” that “somebody could exploit.”

“We were happy to be that somebody, and we are now the official campaign managers for the pūteketeke,” he said, punctuating the proclamation with a flap of his large feathers.

.@iamjohnoliver is putting billboards across the globe to get people to vote for the pūteketeke bird as “Bird of the Century” 🤣 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/tNxHhBl0di — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) November 9, 2023

Oliver and his team also erected a series of billboards around the world in New Zealand, Japan, France, the U.K., India and Manitowoc, Wisc., encouraging folks to vote for the puking bird. The Last Week Tonight team even flew a plane with a banner advocating for the pūteketeke over the beaches of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

@LastWeekTonight You spoke, we listened and we voted for the mighty and elegant Pūteketeke as THE bird of the century. #wevegotthis pic.twitter.com/RoNGCMrczB — Jonathan Pitts (@jontypitts) November 7, 2023

Check out the billboard @LastWeekTonight with John Oliver, put in our Manitowoc's office parking lot! Vote Puteketeke and then stop by ABR to learn about our Pu-task-tic jobs! https://t.co/uHOBexPgo0 #birdofthecentury #manitowocjobs #hiringnow pic.twitter.com/W9tyiIv8eT — ABR Employment Svcs. (@ABRjobs) November 10, 2023

As a result of Oliver’s interference, online voting verification systems crashed, and the “Bird of the Century” results were delayed two days. Officials said the competition was overwhelmed with a record-breaking 350,000 votes from 195 countries.

The pūteketeke received a whopping 290,374 votes.

Forty-five valid votes were cast under the name “John Oliver.” All, save one, were cast for the pūteketeke. (The rogue vote was submitted for the New Zealand fairy tern.)

Thousands of fraudulent digital ballots reportedly had to be removed by vote counters. One such eager bird fan had their votes eliminated after they singlehandedly cast 40,000 votes for the piki toka eastern rockhopper penguin. (Oliver himself dismissed the competitor as a “hipster penguin.”)

Forest and Bird said another 3,403 fraudulent votes came from a single Pennsylvania native, who submitted their entries every three seconds.

Forest and Bird chief executive Nicola Toki said she wasn’t surprised by the pūteketeke’s win but encouraged overexcited voters to channel their energy into more worthwhile projects.

“We know birds inspire incredible passion, but we encourage people to channel that passion into productive efforts rather than trying to rig an election,” Toki said in a press release. “We promised controversy but didn’t quite expect this!”

Some New Zealanders have accused Oliver of fowl play. Many national news outlets tried to drum up support for the country’s other native birds, but it was no match for the pūteketeke’s allure.

As is always the way with elections, not everyone was happy with the outcome.

America is so used to interfering in the internal politics of the countries in its imperial orbit that Americans stacked the vote in New Zealand's Bird of the Century election. The Pūteketeke is a Yankee comprador puppet and I will never acknowledge it as legitimate. https://t.co/hRkh0Pcs0k — emmy rākete 🇵🇸 (@cannibality) November 14, 2023

It may be a controversial take, but I think the North Island Brown Kiwi should win Aotearoa/NZ Bird of the Century. This isn’t just Bird of the Year. — Matthew Broberg-Moffitt (he/she/they) 💜🇳🇿 (@BrobergMatthew) November 8, 2023

The New Zealand tour company RealNZ even placed its own “Dear John” billboards around the country, encouraging the late-night host to keep his beak out of national elections.

@LastWeekTonight @iamjohnoliver Dear John, carrier kererū takes too long, so it’s time we tweet about your recent interference with the #BirdOfTheCentury election in New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/bmOtd1Db3O — RealNZ (@RealNZ_) November 9, 2023