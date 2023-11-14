Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau urges Israel to exercise ‘maximum restraint’ in Gaza

By David Baxter Global News
Posted November 14, 2023 5:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau calls for ‘maximum restraint’ from Israel amid ongoing offensive in Gaza'
Trudeau calls for ‘maximum restraint’ from Israel amid ongoing offensive in Gaza
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday called on the government of Israel to exercise 'maximum restraint' as it continues its bombardment and ground offensive in Gaza, saying that 'the world is watching.' He also reiterated his call for a humanitarian pause and called on Hamas to release hostages 'immediately and unconditionally.'
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on the Israeli government to exercise “maximum restraint” in its military operations in Gaza and around the territory’s largest hospital.

“The human tragedy that is unfolding in Gaza is heart-wrenching, especially the suffering we see in and around the Al-Shifa hospital. I have been clear that the price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all Palestinian civilians. Even wars have rules,” Trudeau said in Maple Ridge, B.C., Tuesday afternoon.

“All innocent life is equal in worth, Israeli and Palestinian. I urge the government of Israel to exercise maximum restraint. The world is watching on TV and social media. We’re hearing the testimonies of doctors, family members, survivors. Kids who’ve lost their parents. The world is witnessing this. The killing of women and children. Of babies. This has to stop.”

Click to play video: 'Canadian peace activist confirmed killed by Hamas'
Canadian peace activist confirmed killed by Hamas
Trending Now

Trudeau also paid tribute to Vivian Silver, a Canadian Israeli peace activist who was believed to be abducted in the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas. Her death was confirmed on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The prime minister also condemned recent antisemitic attacks in Montreal over the last week, including two Jewish schools being shot at.

“No parent should ever have to tell their child that their school has been shot at. No rabbi should have to explain to their congregation that their synagogue was attacked. Antisemitism in any form is unacceptable,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau added that the RCMP is collaborating with police in Montreal and Quebec, and Ottawa is prepared to contribute more resources.

More to come…

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices