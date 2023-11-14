Trudeau urges Israel to exercise ‘maximum restraint’ in Gaza

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on the Israeli government to exercise “maximum restraint” in its military operations in Gaza and around the territory’s largest hospital.

“The human tragedy that is unfolding in Gaza is heart-wrenching, especially the suffering we see in and around the Al-Shifa hospital. I have been clear that the price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all Palestinian civilians. Even wars have rules,” Trudeau said in Maple Ridge, B.C., Tuesday afternoon.

“All innocent life is equal in worth, Israeli and Palestinian. I urge the government of Israel to exercise maximum restraint. The world is watching on TV and social media. We’re hearing the testimonies of doctors, family members, survivors. Kids who’ve lost their parents. The world is witnessing this. The killing of women and children. Of babies. This has to stop.”

Trudeau also paid tribute to Vivian Silver, a Canadian Israeli peace activist who was believed to be abducted in the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas. Her death was confirmed on Monday.

The prime minister also condemned recent antisemitic attacks in Montreal over the last week, including two Jewish schools being shot at.

“No parent should ever have to tell their child that their school has been shot at. No rabbi should have to explain to their congregation that their synagogue was attacked. Antisemitism in any form is unacceptable,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau added that the RCMP is collaborating with police in Montreal and Quebec, and Ottawa is prepared to contribute more resources.

