Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manulife cuts 250 jobs globally, including employees in Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2023 4:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Tech layoffs: Seek legal advice, negotiate terms if you’ve lost your job, experts say'
Tech layoffs: Seek legal advice, negotiate terms if you’ve lost your job, experts say
Tech layoffs are mounting in 2023, with Amazon, Microsoft and Google among the big players cutting employees to cut costs and it's leaving many asking what's next. Anne Gaviola reports on what you should do if you've been laid off and the steps to take before signing anything. – Jan 23, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manulife Financial Corp. says it has cut 250 jobs globally in its investment management division.

The cuts, first reported by trade publication Ignites, include employees in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia.

The company, which had about 40,000 at the end of 2022, did not provide details as to how many Canadian employees were affected.

Click to play video: 'Finance minister delivers economic update, warns of difficult months ahead'
Finance minister delivers economic update, warns of difficult months ahead
Trending Now

Manulife is just the latest financial firm to trim staff with several Canadian banks also reporting job cuts this year as economic uncertainty weighs.

Story continues below advertisement

Scotiabank said in October it was trimming about three per cent of its roughly 91,000 staff as part of its streamlining efforts.

RBC said in August it had trimmed one per cent of its workforce of about 94,000 and planned to cut one to two per cent more ahead of an expected economic slowdown.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices