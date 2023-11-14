Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

Quebec to improve forest fire adaptation after historic wildfire season

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2023 1:56 pm
A reporter takes a photo of trees damaged by fire during a tour near Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Que., Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Quebec's forest fire prevention agency says the area burned by wildfires this year was greater than the previous 20 years combined. View image in full screen
A reporter takes a photo of trees damaged by fire during a tour near Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Que., Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Quebec's forest fire prevention agency says the area burned by wildfires this year was greater than the previous 20 years combined. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press
Quebec’s forest fire prevention agency says the area burned by wildfires this year was greater than the previous 20 years combined.

SOPFEU director general Eric Rousseau told reporters Tuesday that some 4.5 million hectares of land burned during this year’s record-breaking fire season, including more than 1.1 million in the bottom half of the province, where most people live.

Rousseau says that while the province’s resources were strained, there were no deaths, primary residences lost or critical infrastructure destroyed.

Seniors receive free air purifiers as experts say wildfire smoke could become more common
Forest Minister Maïté Blanchette Vézina says the province’s recent economic update included an additional $16 million for the fire prevention agency.

She says the money will go toward the purchase of new equipment, fire prevention initiatives and ways to make communities more resilient to extreme weather events.

Rousseau says about 20 of the agency’s employees needed to take leave because of the strain from this year’s historic wildfire season.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

