No smoke alarms found in Toronto fire that critically injured mother, 2 children

Fire officials are imploring people to check their smoke alarms after discovering no working smoke detectors in the house where a fire left a mother and two children in critical condition.

Jon Pegg, Ontario’s fire marshal, said an investigation into a fire at a home on Wilson Avenue suggested the house had no working smoke alarms.

The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. on Saturday and left a mother and two children with critical injuries, he said. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

“What we do know is there were no working smoke alarms found in that residence,” Pegg said.

“We have three people — (including) two young children — in hospital, in critical care as the result of having no working smoke alarms.”

Toronto fire Chief Matthew Pegg echoed the message and implored people to ensure their fire alarms are working.

“There is no better time than right now to test and check the smoke alarms in your home,” he said.

Chief Pegg said the investigation is ongoing and if the building is found to have violated the Ontario fire code in any way, then the “appropriate enforcement action in respect to those violations” will be taken.