Canada

Child reportedly hit by vehicle outside of Toronto school

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 14, 2023 9:52 am
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News
A child has been taken to hospital after they were reportedly hit by a vehicle outside of a school in north Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident happened in the Sentinel and Derrydown roads area, which is just south of Finch Avenue, at around 8:37 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the child was taken to hospital by paramedics.

There is no word on how serious the child’s injuries are, or whether the driver involved in the incident remained at the scene.

Any witnesses were asked to contact Toronto police’s Traffic Services Unit.

