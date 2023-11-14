Child reportedly hit by vehicle outside of Toronto school

Send this page to someone via email

A child has been taken to hospital after they were reportedly hit by a vehicle outside of a school in north Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident happened in the Sentinel and Derrydown roads area, which is just south of Finch Avenue, at around 8:37 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the child was taken to hospital by paramedics.

There is no word on how serious the child’s injuries are, or whether the driver involved in the incident remained at the scene.

Any witnesses were asked to contact Toronto police’s Traffic Services Unit.

COLLISION:

Sentinel Rd + Derrydown Rd

8:37 a.m.

– Reports a child was struck by a vehicle out front of a school

– Police are on scene

– The child is being transported to the hospital by medics

– Witnesses are asked to contact @TrafficServices 416-808-1900#GO2633891

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 14, 2023