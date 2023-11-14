Child reportedly hit by vehicle outside of Toronto school

A child has been taken to hospital after they were reportedly hit by a vehicle outside of a school in north Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said the incident happened in the Sentinel and Derrydown roads area, which is just south of Finch Avenue, at around 8:37 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said the child was taken to hospital by paramedics.
There is no word on how serious the child’s injuries are, or whether the driver involved in the incident remained at the scene.
Any witnesses were asked to contact Toronto police’s Traffic Services Unit.
Trending Now
More on Toronto
Comments