Crime

Police investigate theft of excavator, flatbed trailer near Lindsay, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 14, 2023 10:00 am
Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating the reported theft of an excavator and a flatbed trailer at a Hwy. 36 property sometime between Nov. 11-Nov.13. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating the reported theft of an excavator and a flatbed trailer at a Hwy. 36 property sometime between Nov. 11-Nov.13. Kawartha Lakes Police Service
Police are investigating the theft of an excavator and flatbed trailer from a property near Lindsay, Ont.

Kawartha Lakes Police Service said that at around 7:30 a.m. Monday, officers were called to an address on Highway 36 just northeast of Lindsay to investigate a reported theft.

Police say the excavator was being stored on the flatbed trailer. Police believe the theft occurred sometime between 8 p.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. Monday.

The tractor is described as a 2017 orange Kubota, mini-excavator, model U55-4.

The flatbed trailer is a 2018 black Sure-Trac with Ontario licence plate R2002H.

The flatbed trailer reported stolen from a Hwy. 36 address. View image in full screen
The flatbed trailer reported stolen from a Hwy. 36 address. Kawartha Lakes Police Service
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or provide anonymous tips via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222.TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.

