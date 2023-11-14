Police investigate theft of excavator, flatbed trailer near Lindsay, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating the theft of an excavator and flatbed trailer from a property near Lindsay, Ont.

Kawartha Lakes Police Service said that at around 7:30 a.m. Monday, officers were called to an address on Highway 36 just northeast of Lindsay to investigate a reported theft.

Police say the excavator was being stored on the flatbed trailer. Police believe the theft occurred sometime between 8 p.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. Monday.

The tractor is described as a 2017 orange Kubota, mini-excavator, model U55-4.

The flatbed trailer is a 2018 black Sure-Trac with Ontario licence plate R2002H.

View image in full screen The flatbed trailer reported stolen from a Hwy. 36 address. Kawartha Lakes Police Service

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or provide anonymous tips via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222.TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.