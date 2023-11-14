Police investigate theft of excavator, flatbed trailer near Lindsay, Ont.

Police are investigating the theft of an excavator and flatbed trailer from a property near Lindsay, Ont.
Kawartha Lakes Police Service said that at around 7:30 a.m. Monday, officers were called to an address on Highway 36 just northeast of Lindsay to investigate a reported theft.
Police say the excavator was being stored on the flatbed trailer. Police believe the theft occurred sometime between 8 p.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. Monday.
The tractor is described as a 2017 orange Kubota, mini-excavator, model U55-4.
The flatbed trailer is a 2018 black Sure-Trac with Ontario licence plate R2002H.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or provide anonymous tips via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222.TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.
Comments