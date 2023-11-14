Saskatoon fire causes $750,000 in damage to Zeman Crescent homes

A fire in Saskatoon on Monday afternoon caused $500,000 in damage to one home and $250,000 in damage to a neighbouring home.
The Saskatoon Fire Department said a fire at a two-storey home in the 100 block of Zeman Crescent was reported at 3:44 p.m., and added that the neighbouring house caught fire shortly after.
Nobody was hurt in the fire and five cats were retrieved from a home after the flames were brought under control.
A fire investigator says the blaze started between the two buildings on the exterior but no cause has been determined.
Comments