Saskatoon fire causes $750,000 in damage to Zeman Crescent homes

Send this page to someone via email

A fire in Saskatoon on Monday afternoon caused $500,000 in damage to one home and $250,000 in damage to a neighbouring home.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said a fire at a two-storey home in the 100 block of Zeman Crescent was reported at 3:44 p.m., and added that the neighbouring house caught fire shortly after.

Nobody was hurt in the fire and five cats were retrieved from a home after the flames were brought under control.

A fire investigator says the blaze started between the two buildings on the exterior but no cause has been determined.

Fire damaged two homes in the Zeman Crescent area of Saskatoon on Monday. Saskatoon Fire Department