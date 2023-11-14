Menu

Crime

Laval police issue warning after ‘suspicious’ letters sent to homes

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted November 14, 2023 8:22 am
Laval police View image in full screen
Laval Police are warning people about suspicious envelopes containing an unknown white powder that have been sent to homes. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
Laval Police are asking residents to be cautious and on guard after multiple homes received “suspicious” letters Monday.

According to a new release sent out by officials, the envelopes contain an “unknown white substance,” paired with a threatening extortion letter.

The Crimes Against the Person squad is investigating the incidents.

Laval Police are urging the public not to open the letters and to contact police immediately.

“If you have received such a letter in the last few days or notice the presence of a suspicious envelope at your home, please immediately contact your police department, via 911, to notify them of the situation,” the release reads.

The unknown substance is being analyzed.

