$2M in meth, fentanyl, other drugs and cash seized in Red Deer’s largest bust ever: ALERT

Send this page to someone via email

More than $2 million worth of drugs and cash was seized in Red Deer, Alta., last month, and officials believe it’s the largest drug bust in the history of the central Alberta city.

Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said its organized crime team in Red Deer made the seizure on Oct. 19 after a home on the city’s north side was searched.

Red Deer RCMP helped with carrying out the search of the home, the agency said.

Large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized, along with nine firearms, ALERT said.

More information, along with more details about the evidence, will be provided at a news conference on Tuesday in Red Deer.

ALERT is an Alberta government organization committed to tackling serious and organized crime, that brings together sophisticated resources from law enforcement agencies across the province such as the RCMP, Edmonton Police Service and Calgary Police Service.

Story continues below advertisement

6:04 Wave of sextortion cases sees law enforcement agencies send out joint warnings