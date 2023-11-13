Students evacuated due to fire at Winnipeg school

Fire crews were called to a blaze that struck a Winnipeg school on Monday.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews arrived at the Ecole Guyot, a school in the southern end of the city, at 11:20 a.m. on Nov. 13. Officials were able to bring the fire under control soon after.
District fire chief Larry Szarko said the fire was caused by an overhead heating unit, which was under “stress and strain.” He added that work was being done on the unit but that the tar, under the unit, was lit on fire.
Students, he said, were taken out and put into school buses.
“(Crews) did a good job of exposing it and getting at the flames to control the damage,” said Szarko.
An estimate cost of the damages is unavailable at the moment, as an investigation is ongoing. No injuries were reported.
