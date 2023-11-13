Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Students evacuated due to fire at Winnipeg school

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted November 13, 2023 4:55 pm
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were called to the scene of a fire a the Ecole Guyot school on Nov. 13, 2023. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were called to the scene of a fire a the Ecole Guyot school on Nov. 13, 2023. Randall Paul / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire crews were called to a blaze that struck a Winnipeg school on Monday.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews arrived at the Ecole Guyot, a school in the southern end of the city, at 11:20 a.m. on Nov. 13. Officials were able to bring the fire under control soon after.

District fire chief Larry Szarko said the fire was caused by an overhead heating unit, which was under “stress and strain.” He added that work was being done on the unit but that the tar, under the unit, was lit on fire.

Students, he said, were taken out and put into school buses.

Click to play video: 'WFPS tackles Monday afternoon fire atop elementary school roof'
WFPS tackles Monday afternoon fire atop elementary school roof
Trending Now

“(Crews) did a good job of exposing it and getting at the flames to control the damage,” said Szarko.

Story continues below advertisement

An estimate cost of the damages is unavailable at the moment, as an investigation is ongoing. No injuries were reported.

 

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices