Grey Cup excitement hits Winnipeg fans, as the Blue Bombers gear up for showdown with Montreal

Excitement is building for fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, as the team gears up for its fourth appearance in the Canadian Football League (CFL) final.

With players getting ready for a showdown against the Montreal Alouettes, the fans are awaiting a return of the league cup back to the city, whose team has already won the allusive prize twice before. This year, the Bombers face off against the Alouettes in their first-ever final against each other.

The game is set for Sunday, at the Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont.

For one fan, the answer to the question of who would prevail is simple.

“We are pumped. After the weekend’s result, we are off to Hamilton… it’s going to be a great time,” said Henry Huewan. “We’re going to have another cup in Winnipeg.”

For Huewan, this year’s Grey Cup will mark the 32nd time he’s attended the Grey Cup final. He expects this year’s final to be a close game but added that the Bombers are ready for anything.

As for why he keeps coming back to watch the finals, Huewan noted the atmosphere is always festive. It’s like a great party, he said, adding that there’s more to the final then just watching it in the stadium. It’s where you can continue to meet new people.

“CFL fans are just great,” said Huewan.

Four years in a row

According to Derek Taylor, the voice of the Blue Bombers on 680 CJOB, the Winnipeg players are in the middle of something special.

“The Edmonton Elks of 1977 to 1982 were the last time a team went four times in a row. It’s been that long,” said Taylor.

“There’s been dominant teams since then. Calgary (in) the 2010s, the Ottawa Redblacks (in) the 2010s. But they couldn’t do it for four years in a row.”

3:59 DT on the Bombers: Regular season recap

While both teams sport strong defences, Taylor said Winnipeg is the clear favourite to win. It’s the team’s fourth final in a role.

“Winnipeg looks really good. Really good, I say with a smile,” said Taylor. He also noted that the Montreal Alouettes were back to the finals for the first time since 2010.

The team underwent a lot of changes this year, according to Taylor. He said he hopes the team is hungry for the cup heading into Sunday.

According to the CFL, Sunday’s game has sold out. At home, a win would see fans heading to Portage Avenue and Main Street for a celebration.

Mike Boyle, another fan, said a third win at the finals would mean a lot. He said that while Montreal may be a tough team to beat, the Bombers should just play like they did in the last game.

“Own the line of scrimmage, Brady Oliviera’s got to be good with the running game, Zach Colleros — don’t make any mistakes, get the touchdowns when he needs to, and I think we’ll be in good shape,” said Boyle.

He said he’ll watch the game at a local restaurant on St. James, joining other fans in cheering on the team.

— with files from Global’s Katherine Dornian