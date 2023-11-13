Menu

Canada

B.C. man dies in Alberta avalanche

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 13, 2023 2:26 pm
Peter Lougheed Provincial Park is shown in this image. RCMP in Alberta say a man from Squamish, B.C., died in an avalanche over the weekend. View image in full screen
Peter Lougheed Provincial Park is shown in this image. RCMP in Alberta say a man from Squamish, B.C., died in an avalanche over the weekend. Nate Luit/Global News
RCMP in Alberta have confirmed a Squamish climber has died after being buried in an avalanche this weekend.

Avalanche Canada says two people were climbing the Lone Ranger Ice Climb in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, north of Sparwood, B.C., on Saturday.

As the pair started their descent they were struck by a wind slab avalanche and swept into a gully below. A wind slab avalanche is when a piece of ice and snow breaks off and can be very hard, according to Avalanche Canada.

A 26-year-old woman was found by search and rescue crews but the 29-year-old man she was with was found dead underneath the snow Sunday morning.

Alberta Parks said the Ranger Creek Drainage Area is closed due to the incident.

