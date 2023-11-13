Jets sniper Connor selected as one of NHL’s weekly three stars

Send this page to someone via email

Five goals and eight points in a single week earned Kyle Connor selection as one of the NHL’s three stars.

The Winnipeg Jets forward was named the league’s second star for the week ending Nov. 12, after a very productive three games that included a hat trick against the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

Connor also added an assist in that game, plus two goals and an assist in the team’s victory Tuesday over the St. Louis Blues, and an assist in Saturday’s loss to Dallas.

Connor, 26, is the Jets’ leading goal scorer and is in a four-way tie for third-most goals in the league this season, with 11.

This is the first time a Jets player has been selected as one of the league’s weekly stars in the 2023-24 season.

Connor and the 7-5-2 Jets next see action Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils at the Canada Life Centre in downtown Winnipeg.