Upper Grand school board conducting survey on student well-being

Send this page to someone via email

The Upper Grand District School Board is asking students Grades 4 to 12, parents, guardians and staff to take part in a survey on the health and well-being of students.

The Well-Being Health and Youth (WHY) survey is being conducted in partnership with Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

In a news release, the survey will identify issues that could be addressed by schools, school boards, and local service providers. The information will be used to inform planning decisions, including Board Improvement Plans.

The board says because surveys are conducted every two years, it can also monitor trends over time.

It says participation is voluntary and not every question in the survey is required to be answered. No identifying information will be collected and only aggregated data will be made public.

The survey starts on Mon. Nov. 13 and runs until Fri. Nov. 24.

Story continues below advertisement

It can be found by going to their website.