Kitchener Rangers top Soo Greyhounds for 5th-straight win

The Kitchener Rangers recorded a 5-3 victory over the second-place Soo Greyhounds at the Aud Sunday afternoon, pushing Kitchener’s winning-streak to five games.

Veteran forward Trent Swick kicked off the scoring just under four minutes into the opening period, giving the Rangers a lead they would never relinquish.

Carson Rehkopf doubled Kitchener’s advantage about 12 minutes later, scoring his league-leading 19th of the season.

It remained that way for close to a full period before Justin Cloutier got the Greyhounds on the board, halving the Rangers lead to 2-1 with about six minutes to play in the second period.

But less than two minutes later, Rangers forward Antonino Pugliese restored Kitchener’s two-goal advantage.

And then over the first six minutes of the third period, Swick and Filip Mešár pushed the Rangers lead to 5-1.

The Greyhounds mounted a comeback attempt over the final 10 minutes of the game as Cloutier netted his second of the game followed by a goal from Owen Allard at the 17-minute mark to close out the scoring, leaving the score at 5-3.

Jackson Parsons maintained his stellar play between the pipes for Kichener, turning aside 32 of 35 shots he faced to pick up the win.

At the other end, Charlie Schenkel made 17 saves on 22 shots in a losing effort.

The Rangers will be back in action on Friday night as they play host to the Windsor Spitfires.

Kitchener also announced a trade over the weekend. On Saturday, the team traded veteran defenceman Tomas Hamera to the Brantford Bulldogs for Owen Sound’s third-round pick in the 2024 OHL draft and Brantford’s fourth-round pick in the 2027 OHL draft.

The move came after the Tampa Bay returned overage defenceman Roman Schmidt to the club last week.