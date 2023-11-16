Generations Foundation 2023 Holiday Food and Toy Drive kicks off

Send this page to someone via email

The Generations Foundation 2023 Holiday Food and Toy Drive is officially underway to spread holiday cheer and support Montrealers this season.

The goal is to give a new toy to thousands of children in the area who may not otherwise receive a gift. It also provides non-perishable food items to families in need.

The husband-and-wife team behind the Generations Foundation works tirelessly to provide breakfast and lunch year-round to students at Montreal-area elementary and high schools. Their hot meal program ensures that thousands of children don’t go hungry.

Adrian Bercovici, founder and executive director at the foundation, says one of the most urgent needs this year is more toys for girls.

“We need a lot of girls’ toys. That’s the most important,” he said in an interview with Global News Morning.

The Generations Foundation's goal is to give a new toy to thousands of children in the area who may not otherwise receive a gift.

The campaign launch officially got underway at Maxi in Montreal’s west end, one of the many locations where donations can be dropped off in the coming weeks.

Vahe Kevork, director of Maxi & Cie St-Jacques, urged people to give generously to help families and children this holiday season.

“Often times we think ‘We should do this and we should help’ and we have to actually give ourselves the push to go and do it,” Kevork said. “If we wait for all the conditions to be perfect to do it, we’ll never end up doing it.

“Take that time and just do it today.”

Find out where to make a donation

Here’s a list of drop-off locations for donations.

Generations Foundation

4210 Notre-Dame St. W.

Montreal

Global Montreal

Lobby at 1010 Ste-Catherine St. W.

Montreal

Mega Bloks/Mattel

Reception desk at 6767 de la Côte-de-Liesse Rd.

Montreal

Maxi

6600 St-Jacques St.

Montreal

Eggsfrutti

6710 St-Jacques St. W.

Montreal

Best Buy Anjou

7400 des Roseraies Blvd.

Anjou

Best Buy downtown

470 Ste-Catherine St. W.

Montreal

Best Buy Saint-Jérôme

1040 du Grand Héron Blvd.

Saint-Jérôme

Best Buy Mascouche

113 Mnt. Masson, Bldg. C, Unit 2

Mascouche

Best Buy Vaudreuil

3090 de la Gare Blvd.

Vaudreuil-Dorion

Best Buy Marché Centrale

8871 de l’Acadie Blvd.

Montreal

Best Buy LaSalle

7077 Newman Blvd.

LaSalle

Best Buy Laval

1560 le Corbusier Blvd.

Laval

Best Buy Pointe-Claire

6815 Trans-Canada Hwy., Local #Y009

Pointe-Claire

Best Buy Rosemère

401 Labelle Blvd., unit M-20

Rosemère

Best Buy Brossard

8480 Leduc Blvd., Unit 100

Brossard

Best Buy St-Bruno

1235 des Promenades Blvd.

Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville

HSBC Pointe-Claire

1000 St-Jean Blvd., Suite 110

Pointe-Claire

HSBC Montreal Main

2001 McGill College Ave.

Montreal

HSBC René-Lévesque

88 René-Lévesque Blvd. W.

Montreal

HSBC Marché Centrale

8999 L’Acadie Blvd.

Montreal

HSBC Saint-Leonard

5095 Jean-Talon St. E.

Montreal

HSBC Brossard

9155 Taschereau Blvd.

Brossard

HSBC Laval

3055 Saint Martin Blvd. W.

Laval

Other ways to help

If you wish to make a donation to the Generations Foundation you can do so online.

Interested in knowing more about how to help? You can visit the organization’s website.