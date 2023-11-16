Generations Foundation 2023 Holiday Food and Toy Drive kicks off

The Generations Foundation 2023 Holiday Food and Toy Drive is officially underway to spread holiday cheer and support Montrealers this season.
The goal is to give a new toy to thousands of children in the area who may not otherwise receive a gift. It also provides non-perishable food items to families in need.
The husband-and-wife team behind the Generations Foundation works tirelessly to provide breakfast and lunch year-round to students at Montreal-area elementary and high schools. Their hot meal program ensures that thousands of children don’t go hungry.
Adrian Bercovici, founder and executive director at the foundation, says one of the most urgent needs this year is more toys for girls.
“We need a lot of girls’ toys. That’s the most important,” he said in an interview with Global News Morning.
The campaign launch officially got underway at Maxi in Montreal’s west end, one of the many locations where donations can be dropped off in the coming weeks.
Vahe Kevork, director of Maxi & Cie St-Jacques, urged people to give generously to help families and children this holiday season.
“Often times we think ‘We should do this and we should help’ and we have to actually give ourselves the push to go and do it,” Kevork said. “If we wait for all the conditions to be perfect to do it, we’ll never end up doing it.
“Take that time and just do it today.”
Find out where to make a donation
Here’s a list of drop-off locations for donations.
Generations Foundation
4210 Notre-Dame St. W.
Montreal
Global Montreal
Lobby at 1010 Ste-Catherine St. W.
Montreal
Mega Bloks/Mattel
Reception desk at 6767 de la Côte-de-Liesse Rd.
Montreal
Maxi
6600 St-Jacques St.
Montreal
Eggsfrutti
6710 St-Jacques St. W.
Montreal
Best Buy Anjou
7400 des Roseraies Blvd.
Anjou
Best Buy downtown
470 Ste-Catherine St. W.
Montreal
Best Buy Saint-Jérôme
1040 du Grand Héron Blvd.
Saint-Jérôme
Best Buy Mascouche
113 Mnt. Masson, Bldg. C, Unit 2
Mascouche
Best Buy Vaudreuil
3090 de la Gare Blvd.
Vaudreuil-Dorion
Best Buy Marché Centrale
8871 de l’Acadie Blvd.
Montreal
Best Buy LaSalle
7077 Newman Blvd.
LaSalle
Best Buy Laval
1560 le Corbusier Blvd.
Laval
Best Buy Pointe-Claire
6815 Trans-Canada Hwy., Local #Y009
Pointe-Claire
Best Buy Rosemère
401 Labelle Blvd., unit M-20
Rosemère
Best Buy Brossard
8480 Leduc Blvd., Unit 100
Brossard
Best Buy St-Bruno
1235 des Promenades Blvd.
Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville
HSBC Pointe-Claire
1000 St-Jean Blvd., Suite 110
Pointe-Claire
HSBC Montreal Main
2001 McGill College Ave.
Montreal
HSBC René-Lévesque
88 René-Lévesque Blvd. W.
Montreal
HSBC Marché Centrale
8999 L’Acadie Blvd.
Montreal
HSBC Saint-Leonard
5095 Jean-Talon St. E.
Montreal
HSBC Brossard
9155 Taschereau Blvd.
Brossard
HSBC Laval
3055 Saint Martin Blvd. W.
Laval
Other ways to help
If you wish to make a donation to the Generations Foundation you can do so online.
Interested in knowing more about how to help? You can visit the organization’s website.
