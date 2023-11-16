Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Generations Foundation 2023 Holiday Food and Toy Drive kicks off

By Staff Global News
Posted November 16, 2023 6:00 am
Adrian Bercovici with the Generations Foundation speaks to Eramelinda Boquer about the 2023 holiday toy and food drive. View image in full screen
Adrian Bercovici with the Generations Foundation speaks to Eramelinda Boquer about the 2023 holiday toy and food drive. Max Kalinowicz/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Generations Foundation 2023 Holiday Food and Toy Drive is officially underway to spread holiday cheer and support Montrealers this season.

The goal is to give a new toy to thousands of children in the area who may not otherwise receive a gift. It also provides non-perishable food items to families in need.

The husband-and-wife team behind the Generations Foundation works tirelessly to provide breakfast and lunch year-round to students at Montreal-area elementary and high schools. Their hot meal program ensures that thousands of children don’t go hungry.

Adrian Bercovici, founder and executive director at the foundation, says one of the most urgent needs this year is more toys for girls.

“We need a lot of girls’ toys. That’s the most important,” he said in an interview with Global News Morning.

Story continues below advertisement
The Generations Foundation’s goal is to give a new toy to thousands of children in the area who may not otherwise receive a gift. View image in full screen
The Generations Foundation’s goal is to give a new toy to thousands of children in the area who may not otherwise receive a gift. Max Kalinowicz/Global News

The campaign launch officially got underway at Maxi in Montreal’s west end, one of the many locations where donations can be dropped off in the coming weeks.

Vahe Kevork, director of Maxi & Cie St-Jacques, urged people to give generously to help families and children this holiday season.

“Often times we think ‘We should do this and we should help’ and we have to actually give ourselves the push to go and do it,” Kevork said. “If we wait for all the conditions to be perfect to do it, we’ll never end up doing it.

“Take that time and just do it today.”

Find out where to make a donation

Here’s a list of drop-off locations for donations.

Story continues below advertisement

Generations Foundation
4210 Notre-Dame St. W.
Montreal

Global Montreal
Lobby at 1010 Ste-Catherine St. W.
Montreal

Mega Bloks/Mattel
Reception desk at 6767 de la Côte-de-Liesse Rd.
Montreal

Maxi
6600 St-Jacques St.
Montreal

Eggsfrutti
6710 St-Jacques St. W.
Montreal

Best Buy Anjou
7400 des Roseraies Blvd.
Anjou

Best Buy downtown
470 Ste-Catherine St. W.
Montreal

Best Buy Saint-Jérôme
1040 du Grand Héron Blvd.
Saint-Jérôme

Related News

Best Buy Mascouche
113 Mnt. Masson, Bldg. C, Unit 2
Mascouche

Best Buy Vaudreuil
3090 de la Gare Blvd.
Vaudreuil-Dorion

Best Buy Marché Centrale
8871 de l’Acadie Blvd.
Montreal

Best Buy LaSalle
7077 Newman Blvd.
LaSalle

Best Buy Laval
1560 le Corbusier Blvd.
Laval

Best Buy Pointe-Claire
6815 Trans-Canada Hwy., Local #Y009
Pointe-Claire

Best Buy Rosemère
401 Labelle Blvd., unit M-20
Rosemère

Best Buy Brossard
8480 Leduc Blvd., Unit 100
Brossard

Best Buy St-Bruno
1235 des Promenades Blvd.
Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville

HSBC Pointe-Claire
1000 St-Jean Blvd., Suite 110
Pointe-Claire

HSBC Montreal Main
2001 McGill College Ave.
Montreal

HSBC René-Lévesque
88 René-Lévesque Blvd. W.
Montreal

HSBC Marché Centrale
8999 L’Acadie Blvd.
Montreal

HSBC Saint-Leonard
5095 Jean-Talon St. E.
Montreal

HSBC Brossard
9155 Taschereau Blvd.
Brossard

HSBC Laval
3055 Saint Martin Blvd. W.
Laval

Other ways to help

If you wish to make a donation to the Generations Foundation you can do so online.

Story continues below advertisement

Interested in knowing more about how to help? You can visit the organization’s website.

Click to play video: 'Generations Foundation wraps up successful 2022 Holiday Toy and Food Drive'
Generations Foundation wraps up successful 2022 Holiday Toy and Food Drive
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices