34-year-old woman killed in fatal collision in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

A 34-year-old woman was killed as the result of a single-vehicle crash in Cambridge, Ont., on Friday night, according to Waterloo regional police.

Police say shortly after 8 p.m., a car left the road on Preston Parkway at Woods Lane before colliding with a tree.

The 34-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle was taken to an out-of-region hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

They are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision and are asking any witnesses or those who have dashcam footage of the incident to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.