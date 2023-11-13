Menu

Crime

Police investigate weekend shooting in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 13, 2023 11:01 am
Police Lights View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. File / Getty
Waterloo regional police say they are investigating a shooting incident in the Uptown area of Waterloo over the weekend.

According to a release from police, officers were dispatched to the area around Maple Court and Fir Street after several people reported hearing shots being fired on Sunday at around 2:20 a.m.

Police say officers found a shell casing in the area.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

Police say officers are continuing their investigation and they are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting, and who might have information or video footage, to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6369.

