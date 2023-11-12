Guinness World Records set by B.C. teen inspire movie

Block by block Auldin Maxwell has stacked his way to the top.

The Shuswap teen has collected five Guinness World Records in three years with his passion for stacking Jenga Blocks. One is for balancing the most Jenga blocks on on single, verticle block and the other is for stacking the most Giant Jenga blocks on one vertical block.

“I beat my record for the third time for most Jenga blocks stacked on one [Jenga block] I got 1,840 blocks and I beat my giant Jenga blocks [record] for the second time by stacking 900,” said Maxwell.

Stacking things comes naturally to Maxwell because of his superpower. He is on the spectrum and has always dreamed of getting his name into the Guinness Book of World Records. His fourth and fifth official records are in the 2024 edition of the book.

“I do think that Auldin is magic and I knew it from kind of the beginning,” said Kelly Murray, Auldin’s mom. “I knew he was different but as time went on, I knew that he was really really special, like a one-in-one-million kid.”

Not only is Maxwell collecting Guinness World Records, he’s now collecting acting credits, a Hallmark movie inspired by his record-breaking achievements and his life at home is about to be released. However, some of the elements have been dramatized. Nevertheless, the family is excited to see the story shared.

“I never would have thought that stacking Jenga blocks when I was six would get me to having a movie inspired by me,” said Maxwell.

Maxwell even makes a cameo in the movie when he gives the character inspired by him a pep talk.

“In the movie I talk to him and I have a couple of lines where I encourage him and support him for doing the record,” said Maxwell. “Then after that, I am a background character.”

Maxwell’s stepdad, David Murray was able to travel to Langley, B.C. with him to film his scenes.

“He was so so good on set, I got to be right behind where the camera was,” said Murray. “He spoke to his character, as a fan, purchasing a block for a charity in the movie. He nailed his lines, looked very handsome and just hit it out of the park.”

The movie entitled, A World Record Christmas airs Nov. 16 on the W Network.

After it airs, Maxwell says he will set his sights on breaking even more Guinness World Records, including his own.