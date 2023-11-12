Menu

Canada

Toronto police urge caution ahead of Israel-Hamas conflict rallies on Sunday

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted November 12, 2023 11:41 am
Protestors attend a Toronto rally in support of Palestine, Oct. 17, 2023. View image in full screen
Protestors attend a Toronto rally in support of Palestine, Oct. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Police are urging caution ahead of two planned rallies in relation to the Israel-Hamas conflict taking place Sunday in downtown and central Toronto.

The advocacy group Ceasefire Now is expected to hold a demonstration in Nathan Phillips Sqaure, starting at 1 p.m.

The demonstration is part of a cross-country day of action for pro-Palestine advocates.

Meanwhile, at Christie Pits Park, another rally is being hosted by the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto and the Raoul Centre for Human Rights.

The groups participating in the Christie Pits rally say they are calling for the release of hostages.

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Toronto police said they “respect the right to protest lawfully.”

The statement also said protests must not be conducted in a manner that would impact hospitals, emergency routes or other critical infrastructure.

These events mark the fifth weekend in a row of significant protests in Toronto related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

