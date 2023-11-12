Toronto police urge caution ahead of Israel-Hamas conflict rallies on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Police are urging caution ahead of two planned rallies in relation to the Israel-Hamas conflict taking place Sunday in downtown and central Toronto.

The advocacy group Ceasefire Now is expected to hold a demonstration in Nathan Phillips Sqaure, starting at 1 p.m.

The demonstration is part of a cross-country day of action for pro-Palestine advocates.

Meanwhile, at Christie Pits Park, another rally is being hosted by the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto and the Raoul Centre for Human Rights.

The groups participating in the Christie Pits rally say they are calling for the release of hostages.

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Toronto police said they “respect the right to protest lawfully.”

The statement also said protests must not be conducted in a manner that would impact hospitals, emergency routes or other critical infrastructure.

Story continues below advertisement

These events mark the fifth weekend in a row of significant protests in Toronto related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.