Winnipeg Blue Bombers Grey Cup bound again after win in Western Final

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are going to a fourth straight Grey Cup game for the first time in franchise history.

The Bombers defeated the BC Lions in the Western Final for the second consecutive year with a 24-13 win on Saturday at IG Field.

The Bombers defence was relentless with nine sacks and three interceptions as they scored 13 points off turnovers for their third win over the Lions this year.

The Bombers will now have a chance to win their third Grey Cup in just the past four seasons.

The Bombers will face the Montreal Alouettes in the 110th Grey Cup after they shocked the 16-2 Toronto Argonauts with a 38-17 win in the Eastern Final. It’ll be the first ever meeting between the two for the CFL championship.

Kickoff next Sunday is at 5:00 p.m. Manitoba time.

