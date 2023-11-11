Stars’ special teams sink Winnipeg Jets to end win streak

The Dallas Stars scored both a power play goal and a shorthanded tally on Saturday afternoon, ending the Winnipeg Jets three-game win streak.

The division leading Stars scored three-second period goals in a 3-2 victory over the Jets at the Canada Life Centre.

It was the Jets first loss against a Central Division opponent this season after winning their first four divisional matchups.

“I think the first two periods we were just trying to kinda go outside what’s made us successful for the last couple games,” said defenceman Brenden Dillon. “I think in the third period we were just more direct, using our strengths, which is our speed, and getting in on the forecheck, turning it over and then getting that next play.

“When we try to get too cute sometimes, these good veteran teams are going to take advantage of it.”

Story continues below advertisement

4:15 RAW: Winnipeg Jets Brenden Dillon Interview – Nov. 11

After a scoreless first period, the Stars struck for two quick ones in the second and never relinquished the lead.

The Stars two special teams goals were the difference as 5-on-5 the chances were fairly even as Dallas played a very patient game.

“Big veteran team, they’re not going to give you a lot of room to try and play a wide open skill game,” said interim head coach Scott Arniel. “They’re going to make you earn every inch of your ice and we saw a lot of that.

“I thought the first two periods we turned some pucks over, sorta soft plays into the middle of the ice that was in our end, or through the neutral zone, even in the offensive zone, so, like I said, they’re a veteran group that kinda waited for you to make mistakes.”

Story continues below advertisement

6:05 RAW: Winnipeg Jets Scott Arniel Interview – Nov. 11

Winnipeg still hasn’t won back-to-back games on home ice this season.

The Jets were 0-for-3 on the power play after scoring on the man advantage in each of their last four games.

Dillon and Cole Perfetti scored for the Jets in the loss. Perfetti now has goals in three straight games, while also in the midst of a six-game point streak.

“Just feeling more comfortable,” Perfetti said. “Obviously, as a line we’re creating lots. And I think we’ve been creating since we got together. And when you create that much, I think the points are going to come, chances are gonna come, pucks gonna go in the net.”

3:34 RAW: Winnipeg Jets Cole Perfetti Interview – Nov. 11

After a mostly quiet start to the game, Vladislav Namestnikov sprung Perfetti on a breakaway midway through the opening period. But Perfetti’s backhand hit the trapper of goalie Scott Wedgewood before deflecting off the crossbar and out of play.

Story continues below advertisement

It was a scoreless first period with the Jets outshooting the Stars 10-9. Despite winning eight of their first twelve games, the Stars still have not had a lead after 20 minutes all season.

Early in period number two though, Hellebuyck made one save, but couldn’t locate the puck, and only moments later, Thomas Harley fired in a one-timer to open the scoring.

Just three minutes later, Perfetti turned the puck over at his own blueline on the power play, and Wyatt Johnston skated in before sending a wrister past Hellebuyck for a shorthanded goal to extend the Stars lead. It was the second shorthanded marker the Jets have allowed this season.

Perfetti immediately made up for his miscue. Only three minutes later the rebound bounced right to the youngster just outside the crease and he buried it behind Wedgewood to get it back to a one-goal game. It gave Perfetti both a six-game point streak and a three-game goal streak.

Winnipeg would soon take a penalty though. And just as it was about to expire, Johnston spotted Matt Duchene in the slot and he one-timed it in for his fourth goal of the campaign to restore the two-goal cushion.

It was 3-1 after a four-goal second period and the Stars had a 13-7 advantage in the shot department in the middle stanza.

Story continues below advertisement

It stayed that way until just past the midway mark of the third when Dillon threaded in a point shot for his fourth goal in his last four games.

Namestnikov had a glorious chance to tie it up on a partial 2-on-0 only moments later but Wedgewood made a desperation toe save.

Kyle Connor nearly tied it in the final seconds, but the Stars hung on for the victory.

The Stars are now 6-1-1 in eight road games this season.

Hellebuyck finished the afternoon with 26 stops, while Wedgewood made 31 saves in the win for the Stars.

The Jets will continue their five-game homestand on Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils. Pregame coverage on 680 CJOB starts at 5 p.m. with game time set for just after 7 p.m.