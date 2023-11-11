Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police investigate homicide after injured man found on sidewalk

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 11, 2023 12:58 pm
Winnipeg police View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are investigating after an injured man was found on the sidewalk. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police are investigating after an injured man was found on the sidewalk and later died.

At 2 a.m. police say they received a report of an injured man lying on a sidewalk in the 1100 block of Arlington Street.

The man was given emergency medical care with the application of a chest seal and CPR. He was then taken to the hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Trending Now

Police say the homicide unit is investigating and anyone with video surveillance or information that may assist investigators is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or online.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices