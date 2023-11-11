Winnipeg police investigate homicide after injured man found on sidewalk

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating after an injured man was found on the sidewalk and later died.

At 2 a.m. police say they received a report of an injured man lying on a sidewalk in the 1100 block of Arlington Street.

The man was given emergency medical care with the application of a chest seal and CPR. He was then taken to the hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the homicide unit is investigating and anyone with video surveillance or information that may assist investigators is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or online.