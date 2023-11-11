Senior Ontario politicians pay respect on Remembrance Day

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford paid tribute to veterans as Remembrance Day was observed around the province.

The provincial government hosted a ceremony at Ontario’s Veterans’ Memorial near the provincial legislature on Saturday morning.

“These heroes, who made the ultimate sacrifice, defended our values on the frontlines of world wars, international conflicts and peacekeeping missions,” Ford said in a statement.

“They courageously stepped into harm’s way, so others wouldn’t have to. We owe them a debt of gratitude that we can never repay.”

Ford also pointed to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and Ukraine, saying he prayed for “lasting peace” around the world.

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles thanked serving soldiers and veterans in a post on social media.

“I want to express my profound gratitude for the sacrifice and valour displayed by those in Ontario’s service,” she said.

John Fraser, Ontario Liberal Leader, attended a Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa.

Remembrance Day services come as defence leaders have spent much of the past year warning the world is facing unprecedented security threats amid the ongoing conflicts.

The year also saw the deployment of thousands of Canadian Armed Forces troops to battle domestic disasters, including the historic wildfires that blazed a trail of destruction from coast to coast to coast.

— with files from Global News’ Sean Previl