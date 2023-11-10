Feel-good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Each week at Global BC we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we want to share:

Indigenous-led skateboard contest hopes to fill gap left by Slam City Jam

Adam George first tried skateboarding when he was three years old in St. Catharine’s, Ont. He’s now one of the pros who will be skating this weekend at 7 Gen Skate Festival’s skateboarding contest in Vancouver.

“We lived in sort of these project areas and I saw these older kids skating around and I had my Walmart Spider-Man skateboard with plastic trucks and I just kind of followed them around and they let me tag along,” said George, who is a member of Oneida Nation of the Thames, Wolf Clan and a descendent of the Joseph Brant family.

“And that’s where I learned how to ollie — I practiced for an entire year and then by the end of the year, I could comfortably ollie and I was pretty proud.”

Calling all muggles: Quidditch tournament this weekend in B.C. Interior

For the muggles in the room, the sport is more than just a mish-mash of incomprehensible fictional sports terminology.

Blending basketball, rugby, handball and even dodgeball, the fantasy sport created in the Harry Potter universe requires real-life athleticism and concentration, though as one member of the national team explained, it still keeps its “whimsy.”

3:01 Quidditch from Harry Potter now a competitive worldwide sport

Fuzzy fugitive: RCMP in Nanaimo corral Chewy the escaped alpaca

The call came in around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, when Chewy the three-year-old alpaca escaped his enclosure and decided to go for a “late-night unescorted jaunt” in his South Wellington neighbourhood, according to an RCMP media release.

0:27 Wandering alpaca helped home after adventure in Nanaimo neighbourhood

Vancouver Canucks extend winning streak to 5 games after downing Ottawa

Elias Pettersson didn’t feel his Vancouver Canucks had their best showing Thursday, but that didn’t stop the fun of winning.

Pettersson had one goal and two assists, Ilya Mikheyev netted two goals and the red-hot Canucks defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-2. The victory extended Vancouver’s winning streak to five games as the team sits in second in the Pacific Division behind the reigning Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.

“This is a lot of fun, a lot of fun,” Pettersson said. “I mean, we’re winning now. We’re playing good, most of the time, but today I don’t think we brought our best effort. I was not happy with my game, but we still found a way to win. I think that’s a strength we have now.”

Much-anticipated Taylor Swift Vancouver tickets now on sale

Some lucky Swifties were able to snag tickets to the superstar’s upcoming shows in December next year at BC Place.

They were some of the hottest tickets in town and some are now being sold on resale sites so those willing to pay more may still be able to get their hands on them.