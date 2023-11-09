Menu

Entertainment

Much-anticipated Taylor Swift Vancouver tickets now on sale

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2023 9:58 am
Economic impact of Taylor Swift’s tour coming to Vancouver in 2024
There's no more 'bad blood' for Swifties in B.C., after the pop megastar announced she's bringing her Eras Tour to Vancouver in December 2024. Alissa Thibault reports.
The wait to buy tickets for Taylor Swift’s 2024 concert dates in Vancouver is finally over, with online sales scheduled to start Thursday morning.

But only the lucky fans who won a lottery to receive presale codes Wednesday will get a chance to purchase up to four tickets for the shows at BC Place on Dec. 6, 7 and 8 next year.

Ticketmaster’s website says the start of sales for the three dates will be staggered Thursday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Pacific time, but access is only being granted via a link and code that has been sent to presale lottery winners.

‘The Swift Effect’ being felt in Canada

Some Swifties tried to “manifest” victory in the presale code lottery by reciting mantras to their idol and burning candles, in what has become a social media phenomenon among fans.

Such tactics didn’t work for Langley, B.C., teenagers Candace and Chloe Harding, whose mom Shae Harding says they were sad to be told they had been wait-listed again, after unsuccessful attempts to secure tickets to shows in Toronto and Seattle.

But even recipients of the coveted presale codes aren’t guaranteed a seat at the concerts, with Ticketmaster saying they will be sold on a “first come, first served” basis.

Marketing expert delves into Taylor Swift’s branding
© 2023 The Canadian Press

