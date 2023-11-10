Menu

Canada

Replica Spitfire to participate in special flyover during Calgary Remembrance Day ceremony

By Ryan White Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 6:21 pm
Replica Spitfire to participate in special flyover during Calgary Remembrance Day ceremony
Hundreds are expected to come out to pay their respects at the Remembrance Day ceremony at Calgary’s The Military Museums. Shortly after the moment of silence, attendees will want to look up for a very special flyover. Jayme Doll explains.
Remembrance Day visitors to The Military Museums in Calgary will turn their eyes to the sky for a glimpse of a replica Second World War aircraft owned by a local pilot.

The Spitfire is scheduled to fly south overhead at 11:01 a.m. on Saturday above Crowchild Trail and the ceremony being hosted at the museums.

Tim Wall, who has been obsessed with Spitfires for decades, purchased the plane in 2005 from a Vancouver man who had built the replica in the 1970s.

It took several modifications but Wall managed to get the replica airworthy.

“It needed more radios and a better electrical system,” explained Wall. “I upgraded the fuel system and I completely modified the engine, too. It’s a Buick car engine from a 1962 Buick. I modified it up to 200 horse power.”

The Spitfire is considered one of the greatest airborne weapons of the Second World War.

Calgary’s Field of Crosses prepares for Remembrance Day Ceremony
