Replica Spitfire to participate in special flyover during Calgary Remembrance Day ceremony

Remembrance Day visitors to The Military Museums in Calgary will turn their eyes to the sky for a glimpse of a replica Second World War aircraft owned by a local pilot.

The Spitfire is scheduled to fly south overhead at 11:01 a.m. on Saturday above Crowchild Trail and the ceremony being hosted at the museums.

Tim Wall, who has been obsessed with Spitfires for decades, purchased the plane in 2005 from a Vancouver man who had built the replica in the 1970s.

It took several modifications but Wall managed to get the replica airworthy.

“It needed more radios and a better electrical system,” explained Wall. “I upgraded the fuel system and I completely modified the engine, too. It’s a Buick car engine from a 1962 Buick. I modified it up to 200 horse power.”

The Spitfire is considered one of the greatest airborne weapons of the Second World War.