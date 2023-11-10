Man faces 2nd-degree murder charge after Mississauga shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Mississauga have charged a 43-year-old man with second-degree murder following from a shooting at the end of October.

Peel Regional Police said, that just after midnight on Oct. 29, officers were dispatched to investigate the sound of gunshots near Goreway Drive and Morning Star Drive in Mississauga.

Police arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures, 49-year-old Alton Fisher was declared dead at the scene.

On Friday, police announced an arrest in the case. They said a 43-year-old man from Toronto had been charged with second-degree murder and was being held in custody.