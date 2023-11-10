Man faces 2nd-degree murder charge after Mississauga shooting

Police in Mississauga have charged a 43-year-old man with second-degree murder following from a shooting at the end of October.
Peel Regional Police said, that just after midnight on Oct. 29, officers were dispatched to investigate the sound of gunshots near Goreway Drive and Morning Star Drive in Mississauga.
Police arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures, 49-year-old Alton Fisher was declared dead at the scene.
On Friday, police announced an arrest in the case. They said a 43-year-old man from Toronto had been charged with second-degree murder and was being held in custody.
- Police believe 11-year-old son and father shot in Edmonton were both intentionally killed
- Ontario woman ‘yelling and crying for help’ during violent dog attack at condo
- Most Wanted: Edmonton firearms unit helping unlock new details in mass shooting
- Property dig fails to find traces of woman who disappeared 51 years ago: Ontario police
Comments