Big night from Barkey brings London an overtime win over Owen Sound

Denver Barkey put up four points and scored the overtime winner as the London Knights edged the Owen Sound Attack 5-4 at Budweiser Gardens on Nov. 10.

Barkey had three assists earlier in the night as London returned home for their second game in two days.

The Knights have now won five of their past six games.

Denver Barkey gets the game winner with 41.2 seconds left in overtime. pic.twitter.com/DEZVC359fS — Mike Stubbs (@stubbs980) November 11, 2023

After a 10-7 win in Windsor the previous night, the game began on a pace to hit at least 17 combined goals all over again.

Kasper Halttunen connected on a one-timer from the top of the left circle on a London power play at 1:39 of the first period to give London a 1-0 lead.

Despite two opportunities apiece on the man advantage in the opening 20 minutes, that was the only goal to begin the game.

Far short of the five in the first period the night before. Or the eight that the Knights and Spitfires put up in period two.

Servac Petrovsky evened the score at 3:05 of the second as he kept the puck on a two-on-one and ripped a shot into the London net for his second goal against the Knights this year.

London’s penalty killers were put through their paces during the middle period as they killed off three penalties in a row and then held through 37 seconds of an Owen Sound man advantage that carried into the final 20 minutes.

At one point, Oliver Bonk, Isaiah George and Max McCue laid out to block three consecutive Attack shots.

The third period got wild.

The teams combined for six goals in total, beginning with a wrister from the left point courtesy of Jackson Edward that landed in the net to give London a 2-1 advantage.

Goals by Tomislav Brennan and Servac Petrovsky put Owen Sound ahead 3-2 for the first time in the game with exactly eight minutes remaining.

That lead lasted seven seconds.

Barkey threaded a pass through to Easton Cowan as they raced into the Attack end off the faceoff at centre ice and Cowan cashed in his eighth goal of the year to make it 3-3.

Ethan Burroughs scored seven seconds into an Owen Sound power play to put the Attack back in front with 5:04 to go in the third period but London pulled goaltender Owen Willmore and got the puck to the Attack net, where Sam O’Reilly found it and knocked in his seventh goal of the year to knot the score at 4-4 at the 17:46 mark.

That set up an overtime that saw Easton Cowan trapped on the ice and unable to change for the first two minutes and 28 seconds. Cowan had a chance to end the game in front of the Owen Sound net but he was stopped by Carter George of the Attack and headed to the bench.

Denver Barkey came onto the ice and would eventually take a feed from Max McCue as he got into the Owen Sound end and Barkey lasered a shot off George and over the goal line for his fourth point of the game and the game winning goal.

The Attack outshot the Knights 42-30.

London is now 2-0 against Owen Sound this season.

William Moore leads U17s in scoring

Knights 2023 1st round pick William Moore is having himself a tournament at the Under-17 World Hockey Challenge in Prince Edward Island.

Team USA advanced to the gold medal game with a 5-4 overtime win over Czechia on Nov.10. Moore and the U.S., will now face for gold in a game that will be played at 6 p.m., on Nov. 12. Moore leads the entire tournament in scoring with 11 points in six games. He is currently a part of the U.S. National Team Development Program. London selected Moore 18th overall in this past year’s OHL Priority Selection.

Team USA will face Team Canada White for Gold on Sunday, Nov. 12.

Ryan Winterton makes NHL debut

There’s nothing like facing Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche as you make your National Hockey League debut. Former Knight and Hamilton Bulldogs forward Ryan Winterton did just that on Nov. 9 as he stepped into the Seattle Kraken lineup after being recalled from the Coachella Valley Firebirds after just seven games in the American Hockey League.

Winterton did his rookie lap and then played over seven minutes and recorded a shot on goal in a 4-3 Kraken victory over Colorado.

Up next

The London Knights will host their annual Remembrance Day ceremony on Remembrance Day prior to playing their third game in three nights.

London will host the Guelph Storm for the second time this season.

The Knights handed Guelph their first loss of the year on Oct. 7 as London forward Denver Barkey had two goals and an assist in a 4-1 victory.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app.