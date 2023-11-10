Registration now open for Regina’s Salvation Army Christmas program

Send this page to someone via email

The Salvation Army in Regina has opened registrations for their annual Christmas Assistance Program, aimed to help low-income families with children 12 and under with presents and gift cards for a holiday meal.

“(We are) looking to support families who are looking for some support during the Christmas season, who are having a tough time and looking to help find ways to make ends meet and still make Christmas a special time,” said Al Hoeft, Salvation Army divisional secretary for public relations.

“Families who find themselves in need this Christmas that find themselves really struggling to get by and could really use some support.”

The Salvation Army in Regina is anticipating as many as 2,000 families and they have started to receive applications for over 1,200 families.

“The Salvation Army wants all families to know that they’re very special, they’re cared for in the community. Our goal is that they would have the kind of Christmas that would make them feel like they belong and that they’re part of the community,” he said.

“Through the toy programs that we run through, the Kettle campaign that we run, that raises funds to help pay for this. We’re able to help families with toys and a Christmas hamper for a special Christmas meal this year.”

Interested families can apply for the Christmas Assistance Program on the Salvation Army website.