Erratic driver who later barricaded himself in Hamilton home faces charges

A 41-year-old driver is facing charges after a dangerous driving incident ended with a man barricaded inside a home on the east Mountain in Hamilton, Ont.

Police say the matter started around noon on Monday via tips from the public revealing a vehicle on King Street East near Centennial Parkway weaving dangerously through lanes including entering oncoming traffic.

Investigators say the black transport truck would later hit a vehicle on a Stoney Creek Mountain residential street with the driver making his way into a home near Lexington Avenue.

After barricading himself for several hours in the residence, the Hamilton-area man would be arrested around 6 p.m. with the help of negotiators.

He’s facing four charges in all including dangerous driving and assault with a weapon.